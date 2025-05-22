KOTA KINABALU, May 22 — As Sabah prepares for its annual Kaamatan Festival in eight days, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan has urged the public to celebrate responsibly, ensuring the cultural spirit of the festival is upheld without compromising safety.

Kitingan, who chairs the main organising committee, reminded festivalgoers that while the month-long celebration is a time for joy, reflection, and cultural appreciation, overindulgence—especially in food, alcohol, and late-night activities—should be avoided.

“Don’t overdo it. Whether it’s eating, drinking, singing, or anything else, just be mindful and manage yourselves,” he said.

“In this day and age, social media is everywhere and watching, so take care of yourself,” he added.

Acknowledging past incidents of bad behaviour and disorderly conduct, Kitingan said security teams would be present during the final two days of the festival to maintain order.

“We will have police and security who will take action where necessary. We cannot tolerate bad behaviour that affects others. Maybe they will throw them into the lockup for one night,” he said.

He noted that state-level and district celebrations have so far proceeded smoothly, aided by favourable weather and strong cooperation among organisers.

“We hope everything will continue to run as smoothly. We are more prepared this year, considering past years’ issues and complaints,” he said.

Key issues in previous years included high stall rental costs and late-night festivities affecting nearby residential areas.

“We have imposed a time limit. The music in the traditional houses has to stop at 1am. Last year, about six houses were fined for exceeding the time limit,” he said.

On rental costs, Kitingan said permanent stall fees have been reduced from RM7,000 to RM5,000, while smaller canvas stalls are now more affordable thanks to increased government funding.

“Stall prices start at RM2,500, among the lowest ever. To address complaints of sub-renters, enforcement teams will monitor the situation and blacklist offenders,” he said.

The Kaamatan Festival, hosted at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) building, also known as Hongkod, began last weekend and will culminate on May 30 and 31.

Highlights include cultural houses showcasing traditional costumes, music, and dance; stalls offering local food, drinks, and brews like lihing; traditional games such as buffalo racing, arm wrestling, and stilt walking; a singing competition; and the crowning of the Unduk Ngadau, or Harvest Festival Queen.