MELAKA, May 22 — A man was detained by members of the public after robbing a jewellery shop in Jalan Bunga Raya here today.

Melaka Tengah Police Chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 27-year-old suspect was handed over by members of the public to a team of police officers at 12.30pm.

“We received a call from an individual informing that a young man had been detained by the public after robbing a gold shop.

“Following that, a team of police officers from the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) and D9 Branch of the Melaka Tengah District Criminal Investigation Division (BSJD) went to the scene to detain the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Christopher stated that a body search of the suspect also found five gold chains weighing approximately 15.35 grammes and an iron hammer.

He added that a urine test found the suspect negative for drugs, and the young man was also sent to the Melaka Hospital for treatment for injuries to his legs, hands, and head before being placed in the lockup at Melaka Tengah Police Station for further investigations.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for robbery. — Bernama