PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — The upcoming Kuala Lumpur Declaration, to be launched at the 46th Asean Summit in 2025, will set the tone for the regional bloc’s future direction in governance, digital transformation, and strategic preparedness, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Describing the declaration as a culmination of extensive collaboration between political leaders, scholars, and bureaucrats, Anwar said it reflects Asean’s collective commitment to move beyond rhetoric and into action on key future-facing issues.

“We covered a comprehensive overview of what needs to be seen or expected. Governance, digital development, and the future – these are the areas we will address thoroughly in the KL Declaration,” he said here today.

Anwar said this at a briefing session on the Asean Summit 2025 with editors-in-chief of local and international media at Seri Perdana Complex, here last night.

Also present were the chief executive officer of Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, and Bernama Economic News Service executive editor Saraswathi Muniappan.

Anwar emphasised that peace and security remain the essential preconditions for regional progress but stressed that the declaration goes further by identifying strategic focus areas for Asean’s next phase of development.

“Of course, peace and security are fundamental. But now, sub-regional and regional groupings are also demanding more than just cooperation and understanding — they want specifics. And the KL Declaration addresses that,” he said.

He added that the document was discussed and refined during the recent Asean leaders’ session, where a consensus was reached to proceed with its adoption.

“There was strong consensus. We went through the draft, we were clear, and we moved forward from there. Most of the content is already known among member states — what’s important now is the firm commitment to act on it,” he said.

Earlier today, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the Kuala Lumpur Declaration will be officially launched during the 46th Asean Summit hosted by Malaysia.

Fahmi said the declaration comprises several key documents that reflect Asean’s strategic aspirations under Malaysia’s Chairmanship. He added that the Foreign Ministry and the Asean Secretariat will ensure that all media representatives are briefed on the declaration’s content upon its launch.

Malaysia is the current Asean Chair for 2025, under the theme of strengthening community resilience, economic sustainability, and future readiness. As the chair and host of Asean 2025, Malaysia will host the 46th Asean Summit and Related Summits at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from May 26 to 27.

In conjunction with the summit, two key high-level meetings - the 2nd Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the Asean-GCC-China Summit will also take place, marking an important platform for expanded regional and inter-regional cooperation. — Bernama