KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the inaugural Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur next week.

The visit is at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who currently holds Asean’s rotating chair.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Li will be in Malaysia from May 26 to May 28.

The trilateral summit is scheduled for May 27, following the Asean Summit, which will commence a day earlier.

Malaysia is hosting both meetings, which aim to deepen cooperation between Asean, the GCC and China in key sectors.

“Asean and GCC countries are important members of the emerging market economies in Asia and the Global South,” Anadolu Ajansi (AA) quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning as saying in Beijing.

She said the summit will also advance joint development under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Before arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Li will make a state visit to Indonesia from May 24 to May 26 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto, said China’s Foreign Ministry on its website. — Bernama