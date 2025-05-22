KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences following the passing of former President of Vietnam Tran Duc Luong.

Anwar said the late Tran Duc Luong served during a defining period in Vietnam’s history, helping to uphold the spirit of the Doi Moi (economic) reforms with quiet resolve.

“As Deputy Prime Minister and later as President, he played a steady role in guiding the nation through change, ensuring that progress was matched by stability and a clear sense of direction.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Malaysia, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Vietnam,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

Tran Duc Luong died at 10.51 pm on Tuesday (May 20) at his residence in Hanoi after a period of illness. He was 88.

He served as Deputy Prime Minister from September 1992 to August 1997 and as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from September 1997 to June 2006. — Bernama