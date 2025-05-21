JOHOR BARU, May 21 — The PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) has denied deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s claim that the vendor’s appointment to manage the party’s election system was not discussed.

JPP chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said Rafizi attended the discussion on the appointment of the vendor and auditor held by PKR’s Political Bureau and the Central Leadership Council (MPP).

“During the discussion, Rafizi did not raise any objections regarding appointing the vendor responsible for the voting system. Most of the concerns were about the auditor’s appointment. Nothing was said about the vendor.

“Why is the vendor appointment being questioned after we’ve already completed divisional-level elections?” she said in a video posted on her Facebook page yesterday.

Speaking at the Jelajah Hidupkan Idealisme Reformasi Dalam Ujian Kuasa (HIRUK) in Perak yesterday, Rafizi, who serves as the Economy Minister, alleged that the vendor managing the party’s electoral system was appointed secretly without being discussed by the PKR’s Political Bureau.

Dr Zaliha, also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), emphasised that the JPP should not be dragged into conflicts among candidates contesting in the party’s elections for the 2025-2028 term.

She said the committee is an independent body dedicated to ensuring the voting process runs smoothly, in line with the principles of fair and transparent democracy.

“We will ensure that the election process during the congress (PKR Annual Congress) proceeds smoothly. InsyaAllah, we will continue to uphold a fair, clean and transparent process conducted with integrity,” she said.

“Campaign healthily and maturely, present your strengths, and demonstrate what you can contribute for the good of the party and to ensure the party remains relevant,” she added.

The 2024/2025 PKR Annual Congress, including the congresses for Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Wanita PKR, will take place from May 22 to 24, with voting scheduled for May 23. — Bernama