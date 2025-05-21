KOTA KINABALU, May 21 — Parti Warisan has dismissed rumours of any alliances and confirmed it will contest the upcoming 17th Sabah state election independently under its own banner.

In a statement today, Warisan secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr said the party remains unaffiliated with local coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) or any other parties, focusing solely on representing the people of Sabah, not political elites.

“We will contest independently using our own logo. We are not aligned with any political coalition.

“Rumours claiming that Warisan is joining GRS or making deals behind closed doors are false. These lies are being deliberately spread on social media to confuse and mislead the public,” he said.

Padua reiterated that Warisan’s only alliance is with the rakyat, stressing the party’s commitment to tackling core issues such as the rising cost of living, infrastructure shortcomings, and Sabah’s right to its resources.

“Our stand is clear. Our only alliance is with the people. We will not be part of the ongoing political games. These stories are created to distract voters from real issues like the rising cost of living, water and electricity problems, job opportunities, and fair control over our resources.”

He also expressed disappointment over recent claims involving the Head of State, calling for respect towards the institution.

“I also wish to express disappointment that the institution of the TYT was dragged into these political rumours. The TYT is above politics and must be respected. Don’t use the TYT for political gain,” he said.

He urged Sabahans to remain vigilant and focused, and not support those who play political games.

“Warisan has been consistent as the only opposition party in Sabah. Coalition is not the solution because the way forward is a firm, people-based movement that puts Sabah first. We will continue working with Sabahans, not political elites.”

The 17th Sabah state election is expected this year amid ongoing speculation over major shifts in alliances.