KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The lawyer for Pamela Ling’s family has warned that “further legal action” will be taken unless the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) explains its actions leading up to her disappearance.

Sangeet Kaur Deo said the MACC’s silence was unacceptable and that the agency must be held accountable if it failed to disclose information that could have protected Pamela.

“Unless the MACC steps forward and accounts for its actions, there will be no alternative but for further legal action to be taken to compel answers,” she said in a statement.

On Monday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted leave for Ling to challenge the MACC’s arrest warrant and travel restrictions, as the application had been filed before she went missing.

Today, Sangeet questioned whether the MACC had fully informed the police of its investigation, saying that failing to alert authorities about potential threats “may have cost a life.”

She also dismissed recent police suggestions that Ling may have left the country voluntarily, calling the claim baseless and a distraction from the authorities’ investigative failures.

Ling disappeared on April 9 after her e-hailing ride to the MACC was intercepted by unknown individuals in several vehicles, and remains missing with no ransom demands made.