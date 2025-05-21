KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The National Registration Department (NRD) will review disciplinary measures against officers found negligent or who failed to act on delays in processing identity card (IC) applications.

In a statement yesterday, the department said it will also introduce a defined timeline for handling complex investigation cases, alongside retraining and competency enhancement for its investigating officers.

“The department is in the process of reviewing and strengthening its standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure every case is managed effectively and in line with good governance,” it said.

It added that improvements to its document storage and management systems are also underway to prevent further lapses.

The move follows findings by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) today, which highlighted a case involving an IC application that remained unresolved for over a decade.

NRD said it takes all criticisms seriously, particularly regarding the handling of investigation papers, document management, SOP compliance, as well as enforcement under Regulation 25 of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007).

The department reaffirmed its commitment to transparent, efficient service delivery, stating that the latest measures address immediate concerns while supporting broader reforms under the government’s public sector transformation agenda. — Bernama