KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Police have thwarted a human smuggling attempt in Kelantan after intercepting a suspicious Toyota Vellfire in Jeli on May 18.

The operation was led by the Jeli District Police Headquarters (IPD) with support from the Kelantan police contingent.

Acting on intelligence, officers monitored the vehicle before stopping it for inspection.

The white Vellfire was found to be carrying 15 undocumented foreign nationals without valid identification.

Police also arrested two Malaysian individuals suspected of facilitating the smuggling attempt.

All detainees, including the migrants and the suspected smugglers, were taken to IPD Jeli for further investigation.

Authorities also seized the vehicle, which is believed to have been used for transporting the migrants across state or national borders.

The case is being investigated under Malaysia’s anti-human trafficking and immigration laws.

Police said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat cross-border crimes in the region.