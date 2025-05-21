KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Authorities have penalised two express bus operators for violating festive season fare limits during Hari Raya 2025.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) said it also issued show-cause letters to 13 companies, with five facing a second round of scrutiny.

Passengers travelling on economy buses between March 15 and April 6 were affected, particularly across eight busy routes nationwide.

These included trips from hubs such as Terminal Bersepadu Selatan and Penang Sentral, where APAD recorded unauthorised fare increases.

Under current rules, economy bus fares cannot exceed RM0.093 per kilometre, even with the 10 per cent festive surcharge.

One operator was suspended for two weeks after failing to respond to APAD’s second notice.

Another received a warning, as the price hike was found to be minimal.

“APAD will continue to monitor the operations of express bus companies from time to time, especially during festive seasons, to prevent any fare increases exceeding the allowed ceiling rate,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency said passengers are encouraged to report suspicious fare hikes, especially during peak travel seasons.