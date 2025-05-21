KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A Toyota Vios was severely damaged after being attacked by wild elephants at Kilometre 11 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) between Jeli and Gerik last night.

According to Gerik District Police Chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood, the 39-year-old male driver spotted a herd of elephants crossing the road and promptly stopped his vehicle, turning off the lights.

However, the situation escalated when car horns sounded from behind.

“Suddenly, three elephants approached the car, prompting the panicked driver to exit the vehicle to save himself.

“After the elephants left, the complainant went to the police station to lodge a report,” he said in a statement.

The incident resulted in extensive damage to the front, rear, and both sides of the vehicle, though fortunately, the driver escaped without injury.

"Road users are advised to exercise greater caution and follow authorities' guidelines, including refraining from honking or using high beams when encountering elephants," the police official added.

Along the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway, elephant encounters have increased as shrinking habitats force these animals to cross roads more frequently.