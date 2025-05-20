IPOH, May 20 — A pair of three-year-old twin girls suffered minor injuries in a collision involving two vehicles at Kilometre 351.7 northbound of the North-South Expressway near Tapah today.

Tapah police chief Supt Johari Yahya said they received information at about 8 am regarding the crash involving a limestone-laden container lorry and a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

“The lorry driver and the couple in the SUV were not hurt. Preliminary investigations found that the lorry, travelling from the north, suffered a burst tyre, causing the driver to lose control. The lorry skidded and overturned on the opposite lane,” he said in a statement today.

The SUV, unable to avoid the lorry in time, collided with and was dragged along with it.

Meanwhile, Plus posted on Facebook that vehicle removal diversion is being carried out and advised motorists to exit via the Sungkai or Slim River Toll Plaza. — Bernama





