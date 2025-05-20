KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience and presented instruments of appointment to three judges at Istana Negara here.

The ceremony, held at the palace’s Singgahsana Kecil (Small Throne Room), began with the presentation of the letter of appointment to Federal Court Judge Datuk Lee Swee Seng.

His Majesty also presented letters of appointment to two Court of Appeal Judges, namely Datuk Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz and Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng.

Among those present to witness the ceremony were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli.

Also in attendance were Attorney General Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, Chief Registrar of the Federal Court Datuk Zamri Haji Bakar and Judicial Appointments Commission secretary Salinah Ismail.

Lee was previously a Court of Appeal Judge, while Hayatul Akmal and Lim were High Court Judges before their appointments to the Court of Appeal.

Following the presentation of the appointment letters, Sultan Ibrahim posed for a group photograph with the newly appointed judges. — Bernama