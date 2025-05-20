PETALING JAYA, May 20 — Rapid KL will extend its peak-hour rail operations in conjunction with the 46th Asean Summit, which will take place in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from May 23 to May 27, 2025.

The operator, responsible for the Klang Valley’s rail and bus services, announced that peak-hour operations on working days during the summit week will be extended by an hour in the morning and evening. Morning peak hours will now run from 6.30am to 10am (previously 7am to 9.30am), while evening peak hours will run from 4.30pm to 8pm (previously 5pm to 7.30pm).

Weekend train frequencies will also be increased to accommodate the anticipated rise in passenger numbers. On May 24 and 25, trains on the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line will run every 4 minutes (instead of the usual 5 minutes), the Kelana Jaya Line every 5 minutes (instead of 7 minutes), and the Monorail every 8 minutes (instead of 10 minutes). Similarly, the Kajang and Putrajaya Lines will have an 8-minute frequency compared to the usual 10 minutes.

To ensure smooth operations, Rapid KL will intensify monitoring and control measures. Additional trains may be deployed if passenger numbers surge or operational needs arise.

Rapid KL has also stationed 400 additional staff at selected rail stations to assist passengers and Asean Summit delegates using public transport.

However, some bus routes and Rapid KL On-Demand services are expected to experience delays due to intermittent road closures by authorities. The affected routes include:

• Route 402 (LRT Titiwangsa – LRT Maluri)

• Route 302 (LRT Titiwangsa – KLCC)

• Route 300 (Hab Pandan Indah – Lebuh Ampang)

• Route 303 (Taman Mulia Jaya – Lebuh Ampang)

• Rapid KL On-Demand (Zone Titiwangsa – Chow Kit)

Passengers travelling to KLCC and nearby areas are encouraged to use rail services to avoid traffic congestion. Nearby stations include KLCC (Kelana Jaya Line), Persiaran KLCC (Putrajaya Line), Raja Chulan (KL Monorail), Conlay (Putrajaya Line), and Bukit Bintang (Kajang and KL Monorail lines).

Rapid KL advises passengers to plan their journeys in advance, stay updated via Rapid KL’s official social media channels, or download the PULSE app for notifications. Passengers are also urged to consider alternative transport modes, especially rail services, to minimise inconvenience.

The public is encouraged to fully utilise public transportation for seamless travel to key areas and to contribute to smoother traffic flow during the summit and associated large-scale events in the capital.