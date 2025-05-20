GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — The Penang state government needs to establish a clear policy regarding the construction or renovation of non-Islamic places of worship in the state, said state executive councillor Lim Siew Khim.

The social, welfare, and non-Islamic affairs committee chairman said such a policy would make it mandatory for places of worship (RIBI) to apply for planning permission and building plan approvals through the state’s One-Stop Centre.

“This is to ensure that the building design, structure, and location adhere to the Uniform Building By-Laws (UBBL) and the approved land use plan,” she said in response to a question by Amir Hamzah Abdul Hashim (PAS–Permatang Pasir).

As of May, Penang has a total of 136 illegal RIBI, with 115 on the island and 21 in Seberang Perai, Lim revealed.

She said the number of illegal RIBI has decreased due to continuous monitoring and updates by both city councils.

“Between 2023 and 2024, a total of 43 illegal RIBI were identified by the Seberang Perai City Council, while the Penang Island City Council recorded 149 sites,” she said.

Lim added that the state government will continue holding engagement sessions with RIBI association representatives to emphasise the importance of submitting official applications before constructing or renovating structures.

“The state government’s approach includes collaborating with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to encourage every RIBI to register their information so that the state has an official record of their existence,” she said.

On enforcement, Lim said action was taken against six illegal structures, most of which were small shrines or structures encroaching on government reserve land.

The six structures include one in North Seberang Perai, two in Central Seberang Perai, two in South Seberang Perai, and one in the northeast district of the island.