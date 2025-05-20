PUTRAJAYA, May 20 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming today said the ministry is fully open to being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over public concerns surrounding the MyKiosk 2.0 project that aims to back small traders to be more sustainable.

The MACC’s potential involvement follows growing public scrutiny over claims of inflated kiosk prices under the MyKiosk 2.0 programme.

“I would like to invite Tan Sri Azam Baki (chief commissioner of MACC) to my office for tea (to discuss further),” Nga was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times after the pre-launch of the Minister’s Excellence Award and the Ministry’s Media Excellence Awards here.

MyKiosk initiative came under fire for alleged mismanagement or overspending after claims that each kiosk cost RM25,000.

Nga said that RM25,000 is the ceiling price, and actual costs have gone as low as RM13,000 through open bidding by local councils.

He said the price increase under the upgraded version was due to significant design improvements, including solar panels, LED lights, fans, kitchen modules and portable batteries.

“These are Malaysia’s first green energy micro-business kiosks,” he said.

Upgrades in MyKiosk 2.0 also include better battery systems, modular solar setups, reinforced structures and hydraulic windows.

Nga said the ministry has been transparent, with 156 local authorities receiving kiosks to assist targeted communities.

Johor received the most kiosks, totalling 1,185 units.

He also said the programme has received strong support from single mothers who credit it with helping them sustain livelihoods.

Nga warned of legal action against those who spread false claims about the project on social media.

“We are actively gathering video evidence,” he was quoted as saying.

He said spreading false information is a criminal offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and that the ministry would file complaints to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for legal action.



