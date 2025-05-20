LANGKAWI, May 20 — The tranquil skies of Langkawi will once again be filled with the roar of aircraft, as the surrounding seas are graced with the impressive presence of defence assets from various nations participating in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25).

Held under the theme ‘Today’s Innovation, Tomorrow’s Achievements’ the 17th edition of LIMA officially kicked off last night with an opening ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC).

At 8.30 am today, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will hold a Gracing Ceremony and Opening Gambit at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC), with the launch gimmick officiated by Anwar. The ceremony will be launched by Anwar, alongside Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The ceremony will be followed by aerobatic displays from several participating countries, including the renowned Russian Knights from Russia, famous for their precision formation performances using large aircraft.

Also participating is the Jupiter Aerobatic Team from Indonesia, which will amaze the skies of Langkawi with their signature manoeuvre, the “Jupiter Roll, ” using six KT-1B Woongbi aircraft painted in red and white to represent the country’s flag.

Not to be outdone, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will showcase their Su-30MKM fighter jets featuring a new look under the special title ‘Toruk Makto’, inspired by the legendary creature ‘Toruk’ or ‘The Last Shadow’ from the film ‘Avatar’.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to open the Maritime Gracing Ceremony at the Resorts World Langkawi (RWL) in the afternoon and this will be followed by the LIMA’25 fleet review, a traditional naval ceremony involving inspection of ships at sea, practised by navies worldwide.

Throughout the five-day exhibition, various air and sea demonstrations will take place, involving military assets from multiple countries, featuring the latest fighter jets, helicopters, and participation from regional naval forces.

In total, 57 aircraft and 39 maritime display assets from both local and international participants, including those from Brazil, France, Italy, Singapore, Indonesia, and the United States, will be showcased in this LIMA edition.

LIMA’25 is co-organised by the Ministry of Defence and Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), focusing on innovation and enhancing competitiveness among industry players in line with technological advancements. Since its inception in 1991, LIMA has been Southeast Asia’s most significant maritime and aerospace exhibition. — Bernama