KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — For the first time in the country’s history, three Malaysians have been honoured with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ‘World No Tobacco Day Award’ during the opening session of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday.

The recipients are Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad; the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Disease Control Division deputy director Dr Noraryana Hassan; and the Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) president Associate Professor Dr Murallitharan Munisamy.

MCTC secretary-general Muhammad Sha’ani Abdullah, in a statement, said the award was presented by WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in conjunction with World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31.

“This annual global award recognises the contributions of individuals, organisations, and government agencies worldwide in advancing tobacco control efforts. It is the first time the award has been presented to recipients from Malaysia.

“This award acknowledges their roles in the development and implementation of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, an initiative pursued since Malaysia ratified the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2005,” he said.

Dzulkefly, in the same statement, described the award as a victory for all Malaysians and a testament to the nation’s commitment to protecting current and future generations from the harmful effects of tobacco and vaping products.

“Bringing this law through Parliament required us to overcome numerous legal, economic, and social challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and several changes of government. Although the law has been passed, our tobacco control efforts remain ongoing and are being further strengthened, especially in light of emerging issues such as the recent concerns surrounding vaping,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noraryana said the award reflects the collective efforts and spirit of teamwork among the Ministry of Health, government agencies, and the public, especially civil society organisations.

“We have successfully got this law passed, which is a significant achievement. However, our work is far from over. The real challenge lies in implementing and enforcing it to ensure it makes a meaningful impact on public health,” she said.

Dr Murallitharan, meanwhile, emphasised the vital role of civil society in shaping health policy and described the award as a testament to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders.

“MCTC, for example, unites health professional organisations like the Malaysian Medical Association, community groups, and academic institutions to advance the nation’s health. This recognition belongs to all contributors - past, present, and future,” he said.

The 78th World Health Assembly, held in Geneva from May 19 to 27, themed ‘One World for Health,’ is the WHO’s highest decision-making body. It brings together representatives from 193 member states. Malaysia is expected to present several interventions, including one on the integrated lung health resolution. — Bernama



