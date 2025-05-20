KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The body of a Rohingya girl, feared drowned after being swept away by strong currents in a drain near the MPAJ Hall in Kampung Cheras Baru, Ampang last night, was found this morning.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 10-year-old victim’s body was discovered in Sungai Kerayong, Taman Cheras Indah, near here at 11.20 am, some six kilometres from where she was reported to have fallen into a fast-flowing drain.

“The body was taken to Ampang Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Team (PPDA) operations commander Mohamad Riduan Akhyar said the victim’s body was found stuck along the riverbank and has been handed over to the police for further action.

He said 11 members of the PPDA from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, along with rescuers from the Cheras and Bandar Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Stations, resumed the search for the victim at around 9 am today.

It was reported yesterday that the victim, identified as Nur Aida Nur Muhammad, and another child aged 11, fell into the drain. Police received the report about the incident at 6.07 pm.

Public members rescued the other child, while the strong current swept away Nur Aida. It is understood that both children were on their way home from school when the incident occurred. — Bernama