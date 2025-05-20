PUTRAJAYA, May 20 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has suggested that the government consider raising the mandatory retirement age from the current 60 to 65, noting that many senior citizens today remain healthy, active and capable of contributing to the workforce.

Expressing her personal view, Azalina said it is a loss to make people retire at 60 when they are still energetic and productive.

“Maybe the government should look at 65 years old (retirement). It is my personal view, not the Cabinet’s view. Some of the officers that we have met are still young (at heart) and are active. It is just that they reached (mandatory) 60 years old,” she told reporters after attending the ministry’s 2024 Excellent Service Awards Ceremony and ‘Jasamu Dikenang’ (Your Deeds Remembered) 2025 event here today.

She added that in some countries, including ASEAN member states that she has visited, law ministers continue to serve into their 70s, and judges are allowed to remain in office until the age of 65 or even 70.

In Malaysia, the mandatory retirement age for government employees is currently set at 60. This is also the minimum retirement age for private sector employees under the Minimum Retirement Age Act 2012. — Bernama