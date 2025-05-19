GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — Penang experienced a significant 218.86 per cent increase in tourist arrivals from mainland China last year compared to 2023, the state legislative assembly heard today.

State executive councillor for tourism and creative economy Wong Hon Wai disclosed this while saying China is a crucial tourism market for Penang.

“The hike in tourist arrivals from China to Penang is a result of initiatives implemented by the state government, such as securing more direct flights between major Chinese cities and conducting aggressive promotions through digital platforms,” he said.

Wong reported that total arrivals from China through the Penang International Airport (PIA) reached 120,245 passengers in 2024, a substantial rise from 37,711 passengers in 2023 and just 5,918 passengers in 2022.

“This proves that China continues to be a primary tourism market for our state,” he said in reply to a question from Ong Ah Teong (DAP-Batu Lanchang) regarding the state’s strategy for exploring the Chinese tourist market.

Elaborating on connectivity, Wong said seven new direct flight routes from China to Penang were launched between August 2023 and April this year.

These include services by Xiamen Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, AirAsia, Hong Kong Express, and Sichuan Airlines.

He added that several chartered flights from China were also arranged to meet increasing demand.

“We are using various promotional methods such as participating in tourism exhibitions in China, advertising in popular online platforms, and collaborating with online tour agents and flights to offer attractive packages,” Wong explained.

He also said that the state has organised familiarisation trips for travel agents, media representatives, and influencers from China. These trips specifically aimed to promote diverse locations such as George Town, Balik Pulau, Penang Hill, and Seberang Perai.

Wong also noted that the Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) social media platform is being actively utilised to attract younger tourists and the Mandarin-speaking community, with viral content highlighting Penang's street food, heritage architecture, and popular photo spots.

“We have also introduced engaging new tourism products, such as ‘kebaya tourism’ packages where visitors can dress in traditional kebaya while touring popular spots, and ‘durian tourism’ tailored for Chinese visitors who love the fruit,” he said.

Wong affirmed the state's commitment to strengthening its tourism sector to ensure Penang remains a preferred destination for international tourists, especially those from China.