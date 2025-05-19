KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The High Court today granted leave for Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh to proceed with her judicial review challenging her arrest and a travel ban imposed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Immigration Director-General.

High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh granted Ling's application, following a leave hearing today.

He then set case management for June 3.

In her judicial review application, Ling is seeking several orders, including the cancellation of the arrest warrant used by the MACC for her January 8 arrest, the lifting of her travel ban to allow her to leave Malaysia to care for her three children in Singapore, and compensation of at least RM137,000.

MORE TO COME