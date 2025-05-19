SEREMBAN, May 19 — A social media influencer pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today for trespassing into a house.

Nurul Nur Ariani Muhammad Zahar, 41, was charged for criminal trespass, for entering the house in Kampung Chelet, Nilai at 5 pm on May 7.

The charge was framed under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail sentence of six months or a fine of up to RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Ezzati Mohd Zainal proposed a bail of RM8,000 and requested a new date to present the case facts and sentencing.

Lawyer K. Gejalaxmi from the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing Nurul Nur Ariani, requested a reasonable bail amount as her client is self-employed with a low income, and is supporting a hospitalised father, four children, and a sibling.

The court granted bail of RM2,500 with one surety and scheduled the case mention, including facts and sentencing, for June 19. — Bernama