ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 19 — The total number of divorce cases filed in the Syariah Courts across Johor rose from 7,174 in 2023 to 7,306 in 2024.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the main causes of divorce included lack of understanding, financial problems, irresponsible spouses, third-party involvement and interference by in-laws.

He noted that divorce claims or applications increased to 4,264 cases in 2024 from 4,042 in 2023, while validation of lafaz cerai (divorce pronouncements) edged up to 2,462 cases from 2,416.

Mohd Fared gave the figures when replying to Marina Ibrahim (PH-Skudai) during the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar today.

He added that fasakh (annulment) claims fell to 545 cases in 2024 compared with 675 in 2023, confirmation of cerai taklik (divorce by condition) dipped to 27 cases from 33, and khuluk (divorce initiated by the wife) applications held steady at eight cases.

Couples aged 26 to 35 accounted for the most filings last year with 2,838 cases, followed by those aged 36 to 45 (1,951), 46 to 55 (881), 18 to 25 (747), 56 to 65 (349) and 66 and above (124). — Bernama