KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The driver of a Toyota Hilux claimed a sudden headache caused him to crash into three vehicles stopped at a red light along KM19.5 of the Ipoh–Kuala Lumpur highway yesterday.

The incident took place at around 5.20pm when the pickup truck sped forward and crashed into the back of a Toyota Vios, followed by a Perodua Myvi and a Perodua Axia near the traffic light.

Kampar district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Nazri Daud confirmed that no one was injured in the accident, Sinar Harian reported.

“The Hilux driver gave the reason of experiencing a headache when the incident occurred.

“He went straight to the hospital for treatment and will be making a police report regarding the accident today,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the collision caused severe damage to the vehicles involved, including crumpled bonnets and boots, broken left and right lights, detached bumpers and damaged doors.

The crash was caught on the rear dashboard camera of one of the vehicles and has since gone viral on social media.

Mohamad Nazri said investigations are ongoing under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (LN 166/59) for failing to control a vehicle while driving and causing an accident.