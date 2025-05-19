KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The total amount of unpaid rent for the People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) under the purview of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has reached RM70 million, said Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

She said the arrears were affecting the maintenance and management of facilities for communities in areas under DBKL’s supervision.

Maimunah said DBKL had taken several steps to deal with the arrears, such as cutting off water supply, issuing notices, holding financial advocacy programmes and offering tenants an instalment payment plan,

“This initiative is vital so that the rent collected can be used to provide better services for residents,” she said at the Safe City Community Wellbeing Programme here yesterday.

In addition, Maimunah said DBKL was considering offering PPR and PA units for sale to tenants who could afford to purchase them.

“There was a decision in 2015 to suspend (the sale), but I have since reviewed the decision, and if the tenants are financially capable, we can consider selling the units,” she said.

Among the other matters addressed by Maimunah during the programme were issues concerning waste management, traffic congestion, and drug abuse. — Bernama