KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Accountant General’s Department of Malaysia (AGD) has uncovered a case of financial fraud involving a Malaysian government office in London, resulting in losses of amounting to RM10.4 million.

Accountant General Nor Yati Ahmad said the case, which involved public servants, is among several identified between 2019 and 2024, with total losses estimated at RM18 million.

“Enforcement action has already been taken in connection with the London case,” she told a press conference after the launch of the Accounting Fraud Task Force (KKFP) here today.

Also present at the launch were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and Auditor General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

Nor Yati said the fraud involved manipulation of financial systems and unauthorised changes to accounting procedures.

She said the AGD is now taking proactive steps by using digital tools to analyse financial data and identify suspicious transactions or early warning signs.

“We’re no longer relying solely on third-party reports. Technology-driven monitoring has become part of our standard operations and will continue to be strengthened,” she said.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Nor Yati highlighted the increasing complexity of public sector accounting due to rapid technological and socio-economic developments, which require stronger collaboration across agencies.

She said the establishment of KKFP aligns with the Madani government’s focus on integrity and good governance, and is expected to enhance fraud prevention efforts in the public sector.

“The AGD is fully committed to supporting KKFP through strategic collaboration with relevant agencies.

“With collective efforts and the sharing of best practices, we can significantly improve the detection and prevention of financial fraud,” she added. — Bernama