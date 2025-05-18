MAKKAH, May 18 — The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has assured that nearly two million lunch and dinner packs distributed to Malaysian pilgrims in Madinah and Makkah during the 1446H/2025M Haj season retain 80 per cent of the authentic taste of Malaysian cuisine, featuring 42 different menu options.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head Mohd Hisham Harun said that TH prioritises the well-being, safety, and comfort of pilgrims by ensuring the food prepared not only caters to Malaysian tastes but is also nutritious and of high quality.

“We (TH) provide 42 types of menus for the pilgrims, with the menu rotating once in Madinah, and twice in Makkah during the first and second weeks before being repeated,” he said.

“In terms of food quality and safety, all menus have been researched by TH and reviewed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), with guidance from dietitians to ensure each dish meets the nutritional needs of the pilgrims,” he said during a media briefing after visiting Dapur Al Wafa and Makkah Kitchen here recently.

He said TH operates seven main kitchens in the Holy Land to ensure smooth food preparation for pilgrims: two in Madinah at the Anwar Madinah Movenpick Hotel and Emaar Royal Hotel, and five in Makkah, including the Al Wafa Catering, Fawzy Abo Rozeyza, Tadco Catering, Mohsen Al Amoudi, and Nakha Alia Catering.

To ensure the taste and quality of the meals provided to pilgrims, Mohd Hisham said that 17 professional chefs were brought to the Holy Land.

“TH uses basmati rice from India and meat from Brazil, all guaranteed halal. Additionally, special premixes like kurma and sambal paste are brought in from Malaysia to preserve the authentic taste of the dishes,” he said.

“During the peak of the Haj season, with around 31,600 pilgrims in Makkah, the raw materials used for one meal include 3.16 tonnes of rice, 4.74 tonnes of protein, and 2.52 tonnes of vegetables,” he said.

Mohd Hisham added that the kitchen operations are also monitored by the Holy Land medical team to ensure compliance with hygiene and food safety standards set by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health.

“In addition, the Saudi Arabian authorities continuously monitor kitchen operations preparing food for the pilgrims. Thorough inspections cover quality, layout, and kitchen safety standards to ensure compliance with the set regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, pilgrim Mahadzir Md Yusuf, 59, expressed satisfaction with TH’s food service and hygiene measures.

“For pilgrims who have yet to arrive in the Holy Land, don’t worry about the food. TH provides everything we crave, and the taste of Malaysian cuisine is preserved, along with a focus on healthy eating.

“I have been waiting a long time to perform the Haj, and I’m very satisfied with the muassasah scheme. There’s no need to worry,” he said. — Bernama