SIBU, May 17 — Component parties within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) must avoid internal sabotage and unhealthy rivalries that could threaten the coalition’s unity and weaken public confidence, said Senior Vice President of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

He emphasised that harmony among GPS parties is essential to ensure political stability and the continued development of Sarawak.

“We must never allow any party within GPS to be divided or to act in opposition to one another.

“If GPS falls apart, everyone loses. Only through mutual respect and genuine cooperation can we preserve political stability and deliver on development goals,” Wong said during his speech at the N.53 Bawang Assan Pre-Gawai 2025 programme held at a leading hotel here last night.

Wong, who is also the assemblyman for Bawang Assan, said strengthening unity among PDP members and GPS allies should remain a top priority, particularly at a time when public expectations toward Sarawak’s leadership was increasing.

“Service is not about positions or titles, but about duty and sincerity. If we allow internal power struggles and sabotage to take root, it is the people who will pay the price,” he added.

He reiterated PDP’s core mission of defending Dayak rights, promoting balanced rural development, and empowering communities through education and economic opportunities.

“The people will remember what we do, not what we promise. That’s why we must serve with our hearts, not just with words,” he added.

He also praised the organisers, local leaders, and volunteers for their dedication in making the event a success, describing their teamwork as a reflection of the ‘berjalai sejalai’ spirit in advancing the community.

Wong further encouraged the community to preserve their cultural heritage while preparing younger generations to face the challenges of the future.

Among those present at the event were PDP president and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who officiated the event as the guest of honour and GPS Zone 9 Chief and Vice President of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), who is also Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapa’ee.

Also in attendance were Ba’kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, Meluan assemblyman Roland Duat Jubin, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, Senator Pele Peter Tinggom, Political Secretaries to the Premier of Sarawak Joshua Ting and Brian Fong, PDP Bawang Assan Division Chairman Councillor Wong Hua and organising chairman Tuai Rumah Bujang Ujeh. — The Borneo Post