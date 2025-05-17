TELUK INTAN, May 17 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today visited the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who were injured in the crash here last Tuesday.

His Royal Highness arrived at the Teluk Intan Hospital at 11 am and was greeted on arrival by State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, State Health director Dr. Feisul Idzwan Mustapha, Teluk Intan Hospital director Dr Khairul Baharin Mohd Baharuddin, Perak deputy police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat and Perak Dewan Negara member Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

Sultan Nazrin visited Corporal Haslizal Mohd Ali, 44; Sergeant Mazlan Mat, 50; Corporal Mohd Izwan Ishak, 39; Sergeant Mohd Parih Ali, 44, who are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Muhammad Zulnaidi Muhammad Zulkifli, 34, who is in the normal ward.

The Sultan was at the hospital for about 30 minutes, during which he also met with family members of the FRU personnel concerned and handed over his contributions to the injured victims.

In the incident at 8.50 am last Tuesday, nine FRU members were killed and nine others were injured after the truck they were in was involved in an accident with a gravel-laden lorry on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, while on the way back to the base in Sungai Senam here. — Bernama