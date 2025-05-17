SHAH ALAM, May 16 — The Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA) is set to be more than just a sports facility as it’s envisioned as a vibrant, inclusive space for sports, culture, arts and lifelong learning, reflecting Selangor’s spirit and values.

Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, said KSSA is a people-centric, future-ready development that preserves Selangor’s heritage while connecting communities locally and globally.

“The true strength of Selangor lies in the well-being of our people. And in that sense, Shah Alam represents something special. I envision a Selangor that is more inclusive, forward-thinking, and focused on long-term sustainability. Where everyone has the opportunity to grow, thrive, and prosper.

“The new KSSA is an integral part of that vision, a journey that has taken me seven years to bring to life. It’s more than a stadium. It’s a space for everyone-a place where people can come together to be involved in sports, culture, arts and learning.”

Tengku Amir said this at the handover ceremony of the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) between Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) and Lembaran Projek Sdn Bhd (LPSB), a subsidiary of MRCB Land, for the KSSA development, here today.

Tengku Amir said the project marks a major step in urban renewal, setting a new benchmark in design, construction and stewardship of public spaces.

The development integrates sustainable features such as ecological restoration and a state-of-the-art underground flood mitigation system, including a four-hectare retention pond to ease flooding in Section 13.

“KSSA Park will highlight Selangor’s rich natural heritage while serving as a dynamic gathering space. Its landscape will honour native ecologies, including swamp habitats and the Royal Selangor Heritage Forest, creating an immersive environment where biodiversity and human activity coexist in harmony,” he said.

The Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah (centre) at the Letter of Acceptance Ceremony for the Development of the Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA) May 16, 2025. — Bernama pic

The park will also offer inclusive facilities such as sensory-friendly playgrounds and creative spaces for art, music, and performance. It will also support multi-generational programmes that connect people with nature, while promoting recreation, learning and community engagement.

Tengku Amir also expressed hope for KSSA to become a global icon, on par with London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the Melbourne Sports Precinct, or Marina Bay in Singapore.

“KSSA is but one chapter in our larger journey — a journey to shape a Selangor that is vibrant, compassionate, and resilient, ready to embrace the future with confidence and grace,” he said.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, MBI Selangor group chief executive officer Datuk Saipolyazan M. Yusop and MRCB Chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif. — Bernama