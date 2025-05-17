KUALA TERENGGANU, May 17 — A retired policeman was killed when his Perodua Kancil car that he was driving was involved in an accident with a Perodua Myvi car on Jalan Beladau Kolam, near Manir, here this afternoon.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, Che Shafie Che Noh, 75, died at the scene of the incident whereas his wife Asma Harun, 73, suffered neck injuries.

Azli said the accident occurred when the car the victim was driving from Kampung Beladau Kolam to Kuala Terengganu skidded into the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming Perodua Myvi car heading from Pasar Payang towards Kampung Padang Macang.

“The collision resulted in the victim’s death and injuries to his wife. The driver and two passengers of the Perodua Myvi did not sustain any injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim’s body was taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital’s forensic unit for further action while his wife was treated at the same hospital’s emergency unit.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama