KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has revealed he received numerous messages inviting him to join other political parties following recent incidents during Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) internal elections.

He said that such invitations came from members of the public and were expected during events attended by people from various backgrounds, including supporters of PKR, PAS, Umno and the opposition, as well as ordinary citizens.

“I received many messages saying, ‘YB, I sympathise with you, believe me, only in PAS... you will be lifted up’,” said the PKR deputy president.

According to Sinar Harian, Rafizi made the remarks during the Jelajah Hidupkan Idealisme Reformasi Dalam Ujian Kuasa (HIRUK) programme in Kelantan and Terengganu, held at the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) Kelantan last night.

“Thank you, whether it’s PAS or any other party, I’m not interested. I only know one party. I’m in this party, through chaos and all, not because of position,” he said.

Rafizi said many seemed to forget that PAS supporters once followed his speeches closely, especially during the time PAS was part of the Pakatan Rakyat coalition with PKR.

He noted that he was actively exposing scandals and issues then, which earned him support among PAS voters who have long been familiar with his political stance.

“When they see my situation like this, of course there are those who try their luck by sending messages. Whether I’m interested or not, that’s just the view of ordinary citizens, supporters,” he said.

“I don’t think any party is interfering. I respect all parties, except Sanusi (Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor) who wanted to write a letter to Izzah (Nurul Izzah Anwar). The rest, I see, are very disciplined and courteous. There’s no interference in this PKR election,” he added.