KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Police are looking for a man seen in a viral video bringing his pet dog into a nasi kandar restaurant in Segamat.

Berita Harian reported that the man, believed to be in his 20s, was seen placing the dog on a chair while having drinks at the eatery.

“In the viral video, an individual is seen bringing a pet dog while having a drink,” said Segamat district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah.

“Following that, a staff member from the restaurant lodged a report at the Segamat district police headquarters.”

Initial investigations revealed that the incident took place at around 12pm last Sunday.

Ahmad Zamry said the restaurant employee informed police that the chair used by the dog had since been disposed of after the matter was reported to their employer.

He said police are actively tracking down the individual, with the Segamat Municipal Council also assisting in the investigation under the Local Government Act 1970.

“Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,” he said.