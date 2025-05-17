KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) has thoroughly reviewed more than 280 complaints received during the party’s election process, covering nominations, campaigning, and division-level results.

JPP chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa reiterated that the committee rejects incumbent PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s earlier claim concerning the handling of complaints in the party’s election process.

“As I have said before, we received more than 280 complaints across various levels — nominations, campaigning, and divisional results — and we have been reviewing each of them individually,” she said.

“So, I deny claims that we are ignoring the complaints. We are indeed addressing them, and action has already been taken on some,” she told reporters after officiating the National Youth Day celebration for the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur-level here today.

She also described Rafizi’s remarks as merely his personal opinion.

Rafizi previously claimed that Dr Zaliha had failed to manage the party’s elections effectively, citing her inability to resolve complaints concerning alleged irregularities in the divisional elections.

In a related development, Dr Zaliha said that 251 candidates have registered to contest in the PKR national leadership election for the 2025-2028 term.

“Alhamdulillah, the nomination stage has been completed. Insya-Allah, next week, on May 23, we will face the elections,” she said.

The PKR National Congress, including the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (youth) and Wanita Keadilan congresses, is set to take place from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with the national leadership election on May 23. — Bernama