MELAKA, May 17 — Police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate dealing in ecstasy powder after arresting three suspects, including two Vietnamese women, in a raid in Taman Melaka Raya here.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said a local man and the two women, aged between 22 and 36, were nabbed at around 5 pm last Wednesday (May 14) at a unit of the Hilir Kota Apartments.

“The raid by the Melaka Narcotics Crime Investigation Department uncovered 876.20 grammes of MDMA (ecstasy powder), estimated to be worth RM12,000.

“Police also seized assets belonging to the suspects valued at RM295,547, including a Honda Civic, 38 assorted pieces of jewellery, two watches and RM3,500 in cash,” he said in a statement today.

Christopher said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate is believed to have been active since early February this year, and the seized drugs were intended for the local market.

He said all the suspects tested positive for ketamine, and checks revealed that one of them has three previous criminal records under Section 4(1)(C) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Section 408 of the Penal Code and Section 18(5) of the Film Censorship Act.

“All three suspects have been remanded for seven days from May 15 to 21, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police urge members of the public to continue providing information on drug trafficking activities in their areas, which can be channelled through the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department hotline at 012-2087222,” he added. — Bernama