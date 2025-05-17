KUANTAN, May 17 — Two were killed while one was injured in a three-vehicle collision at KM 156, Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bahru, near Rompin early this morning.

Rompin police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the report regarding the incident was received at 3.30 am.

Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when a Perodua Myvi, driven by a 28-year-old man travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuantan, struck a 22-year-old male cyclist who suddenly appeared and was crossing the road from left to right.

“The driver was unable to react in time and collided with the cyclist, causing the car to skid before veering into a nearby drain,” he said in a statement today.

He added that at the time of the incident, a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle, ridden by a 36-year-old woman travelling from Kuantan towards Johor Bahru, was also involved in the accident when she was struck by debris from the vehicle, causing her to lose control and fall.

Sharif Shai said the collision resulted in the deaths of both men at the scene, while the female motorcyclist sustained only minor injuries to several parts of her body.

“The bodies were sent to Rompin Hospital for post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.

He also appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting Rompin district police headquarters’ traffic investigating officer Insp Nurul Iffah Kamarudin at 019-916 9509 or any nearby police station. — Bernama