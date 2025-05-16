SEGAMAT, May 16 — A man’s failure to heed height restrictions caused the lorry he was driving to become lodged inside a tunnel at Bukit Kecewa, Jalan Ibrahim, Labis, yesterday.

The 4.28pm incident severely damaged the top of the vehicle after it collided with the tunnel’s three-metre-high ceiling, Harian Metro reported.

Segamat district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah told the Malay daily that the lorry was travelling from Labis to Selangor when the accident occurred.

“Fortunately, the driver was unharmed. The case is being investigated under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for failing to comply with traffic signals,” he said.

The driver was reportedly unaware of the vehicle’s height upon reaching the tunnel, causing the upper section of the lorry to get stuck.

This marks the second time a lorry has become trapped in the tunnel, following a similar incident several years ago.