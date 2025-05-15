KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Discussions between Malaysia and the United States (US) regarding reciprocal tariffs have so far proceeded smoothly, with many issues being resolved while some require further scrutiny, particularly those related to the country’s strategic sectors.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this was discussed during his meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Ministerial Meeting on Trade held in Jeju, South Korea.

The Malaysian delegation will continue negotiations in Washington from May 28 to 30, led by Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry deputy secretary-general (Trade) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, while Tengku Zafrul is scheduled to visit the US next June for further discussions.

“So far, we understand that the talks between the chief negotiators on both sides have been progressing smoothly.

“We have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and cannot discuss the details of the negotiations, but the issues typically relate to sectors that are important to our country,” he told Bernama.

Tengku Zafrul said one of the key sectors discussed was semiconductors, which are crucial not only to Malaysia but also to the needs of industries in the US.

In addition, he said his discussions with the US also touched on strengthening economic cooperation among the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member countries.

Malaysia also participated in the Asean Caucus Meeting, which involved seven Apec member countries, to coordinate regional positions on trade issues and economic cooperation within the forum. — Bernama