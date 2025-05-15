IPOH, May 15 — The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck driver at the centre of a tragic crash in Teluk Intan, Perak that claimed the lives of nine officers is reportedly overcome with guilt, repeatedly blaming himself for the accident.

Corporal Mohd Harrisul Ikhsan Mohd Mahabudin, 39, who was behind the wheel when their transport vehicle was struck by a lorry, has been receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital and regained consciousness yesterday — and the news of his colleagues’ deaths left him stunned, Kosmo! reported today.

“He just went silent when he found out. He kept saying it was his fault, that he was the one driving,” his his wife, Nor Ain Ahmad Hesam, told the Malay daily.

The crash took place at about 8.54am on May 13 along Jalan Sungai Manik–Sungai Lampam.

The FRU vehicle, carrying 18 personnel from Unit 5 in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, was hit by a lorry loaded with stones.

Preliminary reports suggest the lorry had a steering malfunction before veering into the FRU truck.

Nor Ain said her husband, still shaken, has made several emotional apologies to other surviving colleagues, Corporal Nizam Tarmizi and Corporal Mohammad Zulnaidi Muhammad Zulkifli, and expressed his remorse.

“He feels responsible, but I’ve told him not to carry that burden alone,” she was quoted as saying.

Despite his grief, Nor Ain said many of her husband’s peers have reached out to assure Harrisul that they don’t hold him responsible and that they understand the tragic circumstances.

“There’s been a lot of love and support from his colleagues. They’ve told him not to blame himself,” she was quoted as saying.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.



