MARANG, May 15 — Police here have crippled a syndicate believed to be behind a string of underground cable thefts across several states since 2014.



Known as ‘Geng Apan Sungai Petani’, all 12 male suspects, aged 22 to 43 and from Kedah and Penang, were arrested during a raid at a homestay in Kampung Baru Rhu Muda, here, on May 8, Marang police chief Supt Mohd Sofian Redzuan said.





He said the operation was carried out with the Machang district police in Kelantan following surveillance on two vehicles at Jalan Kampung Sungai Kerak here around 5.30 am.“The suspects were seen cutting telecommunication cables and loading them into a Perodua Alza and a Perodua Axia, before heading to the homestay,” he told newsmen here today.Police later seized both vehicles, two keys, a safety helmet, four reflective vests, a hammer and over 200 pieces of stolen cable worth RM20,000. Drug tests showed 10 suspects were positive for methamphetamine, and all had criminal records, including for drug-related offences.Mohd Sofian said the group is linked to 14 major thefts in Kedah, Penang, Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu.They posed as telco contractors and assigned specific roles among members, he said, adding that all have been charged under Section 379 and Section 34 of the Penal Code. — Bernama