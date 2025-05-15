KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — E-hailing company Maxim Malaysia has clarified that it continues to operate nationwide, despite a recent government directive to cease operations over alleged permit and insurance violations.

In a response to a Malay Mail report quoting Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Maxim said it is engaging with relevant authorities to resolve the matter and maintain its long-standing reputation.

“Maxim Malaysia remains committed to public safety and regulatory compliance,” the company said, adding that all partner-drivers undergo document checks to ensure alignment with e-hailing guidelines set by APAD and the Transport Ministry.

The company, which has operated in Malaysia for five years, also highlighted its partnerships with driving schools and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to help new drivers secure PSV licences and understand traffic regulations.