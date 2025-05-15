MELAKA, May 15 — Five men pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today to two charges of assaulting two youths in an incident at the Arena Club, here last week.

They are Lai Jing Ho, 27, Lim Koon Leng, 42, Yee Pao Wei, 30, Bong Jia Jun, 23, and Kevin Fong Tze Weng, 40, who made the plea before Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman.

On the first count, they are jointly charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, voluntarily causing hurt by using an iron bar on Tan Wei Jie, 33, at the Arena Club, Jalan Syed Abdul Aziz here at about 2.15am last May 7.

The second charge, framed under Section 323 of the same law, was for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt to Randy Tan Kuan Chye, 33, at the same place, time and date.

The magistrate allowed them bail of RM5,000 with two sureties each and set June 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Aliah Ahmad Kamarulnajuib prosecuted while the five men were represented by lawyer Nuradzlyn Sharmine Azrin Sham. — Bernama