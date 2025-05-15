KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Communications Ministry personnel should harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure more efficient work quality, said its Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

While reminding ministry staff not to become overly reliant on AI applications, Fahmi emphasised that the technology must be understood and used wisely and prudently.

“Think of it (using AI apps) like when we want to go somewhere — we open apps like Waze or Google Maps. These maps are examples of AI, where if we want to travel from point A to point B, we use them to avoid traffic jams.

“My advice is, quickly understand and utilise AI, but it doesn’t mean we should be less excellent or put in less effort. Work is still work, but it can be made easier with AI,” he said in his speech at the 2024 Communications Ministry Excellent Service Awards (APC) Ceremony (Peninsular Zone) at the Seri Angkasa Auditorium, Angkasapuri Kota Media, here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

At the ceremony, 691 Communications Ministry personnel, including 63 Bernama staff, received the APC award, which came with a certificate of appreciation and a RM1,000 incentive.

Fahmi further urged each department and agency under the Communications Ministry to organise monthly AI training platforms for their respective staff.

He also stressed the importance of AI in verifying and curbing the spread of fake news on social media platforms.

“For those here who use the X application, that platform has introduced AI called GROK, which analyses posts and, if there is anything suspicious or inaccurate, the information will often be provided.

“This means we too can use AI to combat fake news. We just need to be cautious in how we use it,” he said.

Fahmi reminded Communications Ministry staff, especially APC recipients, to continue performing their duties with integrity and excellence.

“Congratulations and well done to all. I hope the 2024 APC recipients will not be seen as having a decline in service after this. If you were at this level before, then moving forward, you must aim higher. Heavier responsibilities await — let APC be your benchmark for better performance in the future,” he said. — Bernama