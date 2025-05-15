IPOH, May 15 — The wife of Corporal Haslizal Mohd Ali, one of the victims injured in the crash that claimed the lives of nine of his colleagues in Teluk Intan on Tuesday, has made an emotional plea to the public to pray for his recovery.

Siti Rafidah Kamis, 43, a teacher, said her husband who sustains injuries to his ribs and experiences lung complications is still unconscious in Teluk Intan Hospital intensive care unit. “My husband had to be sedated. I’m in agony (over the situation), but I was told it’s the best option for now to prevent him from feeling pain.

“Please pray for my husband’s quick recovery. Our family misses him and we hope he will return to us soon,” said the mother of three when contacted today.

Siti Rafidah said the impact of the collision caused rib fractures that pierced her husband’s lungs, leading to internal bleeding.

In the 8.50 am fatal accident, the FRU truck was involved in a collision with a stone-laden lorry along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, injuring nine other personnel.

Besides Haslizal, Sergeant Mazlan Mat, 50, and Corporal Mohd Izwan Ishak, 39, are also in critical condition and unconscious in the hospital ICU.

Corporal Mohammad Zulnaidi Muhammad Zullkifli, 34; Lance Corporal Muhammad Aniq Taufiq Rozi, 26; Corporal Mohd Harrisul Ikhsan Mohd Mahabudin, 39; and Sergeant Mohd Parih Ali, 44, are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the wife of Corporal Mohd Izwan, Nor Diyana Nor Mohamad, when contacted, said her husband sustains severe internal bleeding, abdominal trauma, kidney injuries and multiple broken bones.

Nor Diyana, 39, said Mohd Izwan sustains fractures to his collarbones, ribs and lower back, the extent of which has yet to be determined, adding that doctors conducted tube thoracostomy to drain blood from his lungs.

She said Mohd Izwan had participated in a running event at Pantai Remis last Sunday but complained of dizziness shortly after returning home.

“He told me he felt like vomiting, as if he had been shaken inside a boxy car. I told him it might be due to a lack of sleep. Looking back, perhaps it was an early sign that something was wrong,” she said, adding that she remains hopeful that her husband will regain consciousness and recover. — Bernama