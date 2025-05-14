JOHOR BARU, May 14 — Police said today they arrested six men in a series of raids carried out late Monday and yesterday, following an alleged assault against a punk band vocalist after performing at a skinhead concert in City Plaza here last Sunday.

Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the police are confident that they can solve the assault case after the incident was widely disseminated via a video footage on social media.

“Based on the video footage, investigators made a report at 1.14am yesterday, before the victim filed a police report at 3pm on the same day at the Ampang police station in Selangor.

“On Monday, police arrested three men, aged 34 to 36, at 11.30pm in Johor Baru and Segamat. Yesterday, police arrested three other men, aged between 28 and 40, in the same districts,” he said in a press statement here.

The arrests were part of an ongoing police probe into the incident.

Raub said investigators also confiscated six mobile phones belonging to the suspects to assist in investigations.

He said initial investigations indicated that the incident was believed to have been triggered at a gymnasium near the City Plaza shopping centre here during a live band performance by Remember 69 Rundown at 10.30pm on Saturday.

“The victim, the vocalist for Armpunk Sindicate from Ampang, Selangor, was attacked by several men using metal trash cans. The cause of the incident is believed to be from an old misunderstanding that occurred between the main suspect and the victim during a music event in Ampang last year,” he said.

The band had alleged that the vocalist was assaulted for failing to greet and kiss the hands of older individuals who attended the concert.

Raub said the initial three suspects had prior criminal records each and one tested positive for illicit drugs through a screening test.

“The three suspects are now being remanded for four days until Friday for further investigation. Of the remaining three suspects, one currently has a criminal record and the other tested positive for marijuana abuse. All three have been remanded four days until Saturday,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for armed rioting, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of social media networks and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for introducing drugs into the body.

Raub said police are in the midst of completing the investigation papers for the proposed prosecution of all the suspects in court.

“We are also tracking down any other individuals who may be involved in the incident,” he said.

In the recent incident, that attracted interest from various musical groups, the victim suffered injuries to his head, face and other parts of his body. He was reported to be receiving treatment as an outpatient at the Ampang Hospital.