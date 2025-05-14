PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Transport Ministry Anthony Loke will announce the formation of a special committee to investigate the non-criminal aspects of the crash involving a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck in Teluk Intan yesterday.

He said Loke told the Cabinet that this would include looking into technical matters related to the vehicles involved, which fall under the Transport Ministry’s jurisdiction.

“The committee will focus on assessing the condition of the vehicles and ensuring that proper safety standards were followed. The investigation will run concurrently with the criminal investigation being handled by the police.

“As such, two separate investigations will be conducted. One by the Transport Ministry and the other by the police,” he told reporters here.

Fahmi said the ministry’s report will be completed within one month and presented to the Cabinet before any further decisions are made.

He also said that all nine FRU personnel were covered by group insurance, and their families or heirs would be entitled to the claims.

He then went on to say that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail would be visiting five families in Ipoh and Teluk Intan today to provide emergency aid to those affected.

“The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay) has informed that certain members are eligible to receive compensation from group insurance policies.

“Additionally, the home minister will also visit five families of the victims in Perak today and will provide immediate emergency aid of RM2,000 to each family,” Fahmi added.