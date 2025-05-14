BERLIN (Germany), May 14 — Malaysia has called for bold and forward-looking reforms in the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping operations to ensure greater effectiveness and safety of personnel in the face of increasingly complex global challenges.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that peacekeepers today face emerging challenges, adding that the dynamic geopolitical landscape underscores the importance of continued evolution in UN Peacekeeping.

He said that in that context, Malaysia believes two key shifts are essential to advancing meaningful reform.

“Firstly, equipping our peacekeepers with technologically advanced equipment and weaponry is paramount. The strategic integration of cutting-edge technology into peacekeeping operations serves as a powerful deterrent against hostile entities.

“This integration will significantly enhance our forces’ capability to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats in peacekeeping missions. A technologically empowered peacekeeping force not only projects strength and moral authority but also reinforces the collective resolve to uphold peace and security,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled said this during his intervention for High-Level Session II — Peacekeeping Reform: More Effective and Safer Peacekeeping during the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025 forum, held here today.

He added that the UN must emphasise capacity-building more because, as a longstanding troop-contributing country, Malaysia strongly believes in the critical importance of training, particularly in areas that enhance interoperability, facilitate knowledge-sharing, and improve peacekeepers’ overall safety and effectiveness.

“As missions grow more complex, it is imperative that we invest in training programmes that not only develop core operational competencies but also prepare personnel to integrate and utilise advanced technologies effectively.

“At the same time, we must ensure that our institutional frameworks and policies evolve in tandem with these technological developments. This includes revising operational doctrines, updating standard operating procedures, and establishing clear guidelines for the ethical and responsible use of emerging technologies,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that peacekeeping reform lies at the intersection of technology, training, and policy.

“By equipping our peacekeepers with modern tools, investing in comprehensive capacity-building, and ensuring our institutional frameworks remain agile and responsive, we can build a force that is not only operationally ready and effective but also guided by strong values and a deep sense of responsibility,” he said.

The biannual forum brings together the country’s top leaders and officials who support the security mission under the UN. Mohamed Khaled took the opportunity to voice his views and renew the country’s commitment to supporting the global security effort. — Bernama