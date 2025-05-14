KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Kuala Lumpur police today confirmed investigations are ongoing over a possible role played by Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh’s husband Datuk Seri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu in her disappearance.

When asked if Ling’s husband was a suspect over her month-long disappearance, Kuala Lumpur police chief CP Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa in a brief response to reporters merely said: “Under investigation”.

He confirmed the number of witnesses whose statements were recorded for the police’s probe into Ling’s disappearance remains at 27, as of today.

Rusdi said the police will record statements from Ling’s three children at the nearest possible time in Singapore, and that statements will also be recorded from other witnesses in Singapore if there are such witnesses. Yesterday, Putrajaya district police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said police will record the statements in Singapore with aid from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

Last week, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said the police are investigating the possibility of Ling’s husband’s involvement in her missing persons case.

Since May 2024, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been investigating Ling and Hah for alleged corruption and money laundering offences.

On April 9, Ling was on her way to the MACC headquarters to assist in investigations in the money laundering case, but disappeared after her e-hailing ride was intercepted by unidentified persons in several vehicles.

Her lawyer filed a police report on the same day after she failed to appear at the MACC headquarters.

To date, no ransom demand has been made in relation to Ling’s disappearance.